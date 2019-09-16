HK policeman who aimed gun at protesters tells his side of story

HONG KONG • With a burly figure and bald head, it is not easy for Mr Lau Chak Kei to blend in with a crowd.

"When I'm off duty and go out now, my wife asks me to wear a hat and sunglasses. That's her way to protect me," the veteran Hong Kong police officer told China's official Xinhua news agency. "But I don't think the disguise works."

For more than 20 years, Mr Lau has had an unwavering belief in his duty to protect others in danger.

So when the news came on the night of July 30 that a man had been beaten unconscious by a mob because of his political views, Mr Lau and his team immediately rushed to the site, knowing that they themselves would become targets, with the intensity of anti-police sentiment in the city.

What happened next was overwhelming even for a veteran law enforcement officer like Mr Lau. "There were over 1,000 protesters outside the police station, and when they saw us coming, they surrounded us and attacked us with bricks and sticks," he recalled.

Besieged by the mob and separated from the rest of the team, Mr Lau and another colleague were shoved around and lost their balance. Then, someone took off Mr Lau's helmet by force.

In the following seconds, fists landed on his head, and Mr Lau started to feel dizzy. Stuck in the chaos, Mr Lau could feel some hands attempting to grab his shotgun loaded with beanbag rounds. "The moment I realised that those people were trying to take away the gun, all the dizziness disappeared," said Mr Lau.

After securing his shotgun with his remaining strength, Mr Lau pointed it at the mob as a warning. He did not fire a single shot that night.

However, that moment was captured by cameras. Without providing the context, some media outlets and protesters immediately portrayed Mr Lau as the poster child for police brutality in the months-long unrest. Within an hour, the personal data of Mr Lau and his family was disclosed online and he was bombarded with hundreds of threatening phone calls, some of which threatened to "kill the whole family".

After an off-duty Hong Kong police officer was stabbed by a trio of masked men late last month, Mr Lau and his family had to take the threats seriously.

"I felt nauseated at the ambush against that police officer and my wife broke down in tears," Mr Lau said. "How can you hurt someone who is a stranger to you simply because he is a policeman?"

As the unrest in Hong Kong enters a third month, prolonged and escalating violence by radical protesters has taken a heavy toll on Hong Kong's law enforcement. According to the Hong Kong Police Force, at least 200 personnel have been attacked and injured.

Amid the rising tensions between rioters and the police force, families of the police have also become a target of the black-clad protesters. So far, the personal data of more than 1,800 police personnel and their families has been illegally disclosed online since June, including pictures of their children and information about their schools and classes.

"Before the new semester started, my kids' teachers called me to reassure my wife and me that our kids will be taken good care of," Mr Lau said. "To us parents, it was such a great relief to know that rationality still prevails in our schools, that most of the teachers are there protecting our kids."

A month and a half after that eventful night in July, Mr Lau still suffers from double vision, after protesters aimed laser pointers at his right eye, and fractured bones in his knee.

Despite the continued unrest, Mr Lau said he often runs into Hong Kong residents who approach him with words of thanks. They tell him they are unable to support the police publicly over concerns about their own personal details being leaked online.

Mr Lau said he understands their concerns. "It means so much to us that Hong Kong people still count on us, and we count on their support," he said. "It is okay if you have to be silent for now, but, please, keep on supporting us," he said.

