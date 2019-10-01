HK police warn of dangerous protests as China celebrates

Hong Kong police said yesterday that pro-democracy protests today on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China will be "very, very dan-gerous", with the authorities yesterday rejecting an appeal for a pro-democracy march in anticipation of violence.

Security has been stepped up in the city, with police conducting checks and patrols.

They warned that some hardcore protesters are "increasingly resorting to terrorism", inciting others to commit extreme acts such as murdering police officers, disguising themselves as officers to kill others and setting fires in petrol stations.

Meanwhile, China has reportedly doubled the number of mainland security personnel in Hong Kong, a sign that Beijing is preparing for a worsening of the unrest.

