HK police try to ease tensions amid protests

Hong Kong police sought to calm tensions yesterday after mass rallies in the city by clarifying that only those who engaged in violent acts would be charged with rioting.

Police chief Stephen Lo had initially categorised last Wednesday's protest against a proposed extradition Bill as a riot, an offence that carries a 10-year prison term. Last night, he said that not everyone who marched was a rioter.

His comments came after hundreds of people gathered outside embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's office building yesterday to demand that she speak with them.

Protesters are not letting up despite a dramatic retreat by her administration to halt plans for the new law indefinitely. They are demanding a complete withdrawal of the proposed law, Mrs Lam's resignation and for last Wednesday's protest not to be classified as a riot.

