Hong Kong police to enter university to clear hazardous items

Hong Kong police will this morning enter a university that was blockaded by pro-democracy protesters to gather evidence and clean up hazardous materials, with the aim of securing and reopening the campus.

The decision to send safety teams comprising police, firefighters, explosive disposal experts, paramedics and university staff into The Hong Kong Polytechnic University came after the institution's leaders called for the police to lift their 10-day siege, given that the facility appeared to be deserted.

The campus was at the centre of violent clashes on Nov 17 between the police and protesters.

