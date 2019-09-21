HK police reject Amnesty's claims of excessive use of force

HONG KONG • Amnesty International yesterday accused Hong Kong police of using excessive force against pro-democracy protesters, in some cases amounting to torture - allegations that have been rejected by the police force.

In a report based on interviews with 21 people who had been arrested, 18 of whom were later hospitalised for injuries, the global rights watchdog said that officers routinely went beyond the level of force allowed by local law and international standards.

"In an apparent thirst for retaliation, Hong Kong's security forces have engaged in a disturbing pattern of reckless and unlawful tactics against people during the protests," Mr Nicholas Bequelin, East Asia director at Amnesty International, said. "This has included arbitrary arrests and retaliatory violence against arrested persons in custody, some of which has amounted to torture."

He said he believed the city's police force "is no longer in a position to investigate itself and remedy the widespread unlawful suppression of protesters", and called for an independent inquiry.

But Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung from the Police Public Relations Branch said in a news conference that the Amnesty report did not reflect the fact that officers were "facing an unprecedented challenge to the rule of law".

The report was also missing key details that would allow police to verify the accusations, he said.

"Such an anonymous report is unfair for the police, because we have no way to verify the information or even do a fact check," he added.

The Hong Kong police force issued a statement saying officers "exercise a high level of restraint at all times in the use of force".

On specific allegations in the Amnesty report, police said those alleging abuse should register a complaint with the police watchdog.

Anti-government protesters have hurled rocks, bottles and petrol bombs as well as used slingshots in their clashes with police, who have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

A commander, speaking on condition of anonymity, said his officers felt they were being subjected to a "smear campaign" by protesters and opponents who spread footage of hard arrests, but ignored the increased levels of violence by hardcore protesters.

"Our officers are worried that the violence has got to such a level that they might have to kill someone or be killed themselves."

The commander said officers sometimes had to continue hitting arrested protesters with batons because they were still not complying "even when they have three or four officers on top of them".

"I would be dishonest if I told you that no one had overstepped the line," the commander said, adding that he felt few police forces around the world would show the same level of restraint in such circumstances.

Amnesty said: "Almost every arrested person interviewed described being beaten with batons and fists during the arrest, even when they were not resisting and often already restrained."

One detainee said he was also assaulted for being uncooperative while in custody, and another described seeing police shine a laser into the eye of a young detainee - a tactic protesters have employed against the police. Multiple suspects described lengthy delays in receiving medical attention or getting access to defence lawyers.

