HK police on manhunt after burger outlet attack

HONG KONG • Anti-triad police in Hong Kong are searching for seven assailants after two men were slashed in a knife attack at a 24-hour McDonald's outlet on Tuesday, according to local media.

The incident happened at around 4.30am when the two victims, aged 19 and 26, were on their way out of the McDonald's outlet at Fortune Plaza Arcade in Tai Po, the South China Morning Post reported.

One police source said that the two men retreated into the outlet with five masked men in pursuit. The armed men began slashing the two victims - targeting their limbs - in front of around 10 patrons and staff members who were also in the fast-food outlet at that time.

The slashing was over in less than 20 seconds, according to the source. "Inside the shop, the two victims accidentally bumped into a pile of trays loaded with bread and then fell onto the floor before being slashed in the arms and legs," he was quoted as saying by the paper.

After the attack, the gang of five attackers fled in two cars. The sixth and seventh suspects are believed to be drivers of the getaway cars.

A manhunt has been launched for the seven suspects.

The victims, who each suffered five to six knife wounds, were taken conscious to hospital.

The older man has since been discharged while the younger victim was later transferred to another hospital for treatment. Police said the condition of the younger man was stable.

The police source told the newspaper that the attack appeared to be a premeditated ambush and meant to serve as a warning because the attackers targeted only the victims' limbs.

Officers were investigating the victims' backgrounds and reviewing security camera footage for evidence, he said.

According to official statistics, there were 835 reports of triad-related crimes across the city in the first half of the year, down 1.8 per cent compared with the same period last year.