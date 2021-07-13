HK police nab at least 5 more linked to bomb plot

At least five more people linked to a pro-independence group have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism under Hong Kong's national security law, a week after the authorities apprehended nine individuals in an alleged bomb plot.

Four males and one female aged 15 to 37 were detained yesterday, local media including broadcasters TVB and RTHK reported, citing sources.

Three are secondary school students aged 15 to 19, and the other two are a 37-year-old man in property management and a 28-year-old man in construction.

The suspect in property management was working for Emperor Group and is one of two people who allegedly provided funds to recruit the students, while the one in construction allegedly sourced for bomb-making materials. Emperor Group has suspended the employee and is helping with investigations.

Officers had searched the former's Ngau Chi Wan unit and arrests were made yesterday in districts such as Wong Tai Sin and Chai Wan.

The suspects are said to have ties to a pro-independence group called Returning Valiant, whose members were arrested last week in connection with a bomb plot. In early May, members of Returning Valiant were arrested for subverting the state.

In the operation last Tuesday, the police arrested nine people aged 15 to 39 for allegedly planning bomb attacks on public facilities including a car, courtrooms, train stations and the crossover tunnel. Some of the nine are members of Returning Valiant.

Of the five males and four females, six are secondary school students, while the others included the communications supervisor of Hong Kong Baptist University's School of Continuing Education and his wife, who is a secondary school teacher.

The authorities said the nine held under the national security law had sufficient funds to rent a room in a Tsim Sha Tsui hostel to set up an explosives lab.

Three teens aged 15 to 19 were denied bail, and have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit terrorist activities. The trio are accused of conspiring with others, between June 6 and July 5, to organise, plan, commit, participate in or threaten to commit terrorist activities intended to cause grave harm to the society. This included explosion, arson, sabotaging means of transport or transport facilities, or other dangerous activities which seriously jeopardise public health or safety.

The alleged activities are said to be aimed at coercing the central Chinese or Hong Kong government, or intimidating the public to pursue their political agenda.

Chief magistrate Victor So refused last Wednesday to grant bail to the three defendants and adjourned their case to Sept 1.

The remaining six were released on bail and are required to report to the police later this month.

Separately, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said in an opinion piece published in Sing Tao Daily yesterday that any defence or glorification of acts of terrorism amounted to advocating them and this is a breach of the national security law. In particular, public figures should be aware of the sensitivity of the topic of terrorism when making comments publicly, she said.

Her remarks came days after local media reported that adjunct professor Johannes Chan from the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong will not extend his employment contract which expired end June.

The professor, the longest-serving dean of the law faculty, had commented on the July 1 stabbing of a police officer, saying that mourners of the attacker who later died could have done so out of sympathy, or to show their discontent with the government.

But officials, including security chief Chris Tang and the city's No. 2 Chief Secretary John Lee, slammed the comments without naming anyone, saying that downplaying acts of terrorism would make one a "sinner for a thousand years".