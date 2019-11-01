HK police fire tear gas and pepper spray at protesters

Two Halloween marches in Hong Kong yesterday took an ugly turn after police fired tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds who had gathered to protest against police brutality and an anti-mask law.

In the Prince Edward district in Kowloon, crowds had gathered - many in creative costumes including one person dressed as an MTR station - to protest against what they said was police brutality in the area's subway station on Aug 31. Ahead of the gathering, one of the station's exits was covered in metal sheets to prevent vandalism.

But when protesters started tossing water bottles at police and built barricades along Nathan Road, the main thoroughfare, police fired pepper spray and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Over on Hong Kong Island, hundreds gathered at Victoria Park where they marched to the nightlife district of Lan Kwai Fong in Central. Organisers of the event had uploaded mask designs with the faces of beleaguered Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other political leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, that protesters were encouraged to print out and wear to the event.

A heavy police presence was seen all along the 4km march route.

Several roads around Lan Kwai Fong, which hosts an annual Halloween party popular among tourists and the city's expatriate community, were closed off by police to prevent chaos.

Thousands were packed onto the steep and narrow D'Aguilar Street and Wellington Street shouting "Hong Kongers, resist!" and other protest slogans.

D'Aguilar Street, which is one of the main roads leading to the nightlife district, had been officially closed off to vehicles for Halloween celebrations.

Among the protesters were partygoers in costumes, including as characters from movies and video games, like Chucky, Mario and Luigi, as well as several scantily-clad "cats". Riot police formed cordons to prevent more from joining the crowd, who started heckling the officers. At least two women were arrested.

As the numbers grew, police started pushing people towards the main Des Voeux Road Central, where they then fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. Many passers-by as well as officers were caught off guard by the sudden discharge, and fled, coughing, through the thick smoke.

Earlier in the day, activists had gone to court to challenge an emergency law invoked by Mrs Lam earlier last month to enact the face mask ban.

"This is a duel between the rule of law and totalitarianism," lawmaker Dennis Kwok told reporters outside the High Court at the start of the two-day hearing.

LINE DRAWN This is a duel between the rule of law and totalitarianism. HONG KONG LAWMAKER DENNIS KWOK, speaking to reporters outside the High Court at the start of a hearing on a challenge against an emergency law banning face masks.

The sweeping emergency law was passed in a single day in 1922 by the city's then colonial ruler, Britain, to deal with striking workers. It allows the city's leader to make "any regulations whatsoever" in a time of emergency or public danger.

The law was last used by the British in 1967 to help suppress Maoist-backed leftist riots that raged for nearly a year and killed some 50 people.

Meanwhile, a Hong Kong court granted an interim injunction last night to ban members of the public from using the Internet to publish information that promotes, encourages or incites violence.

It mentions in particular two online platforms popular among protesters - messaging app Telegram and online forum LIHKG.

A formal hearing will be held on Nov 15.