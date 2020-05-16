HK police cleared over handling of protests

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's police watchdog yesterday exonerated officers for their handling of violent democracy protests last year and called for a review of guidelines on the use of tear gas and training for officers, in a long-awaited report that some pro-democracy lawmakers decried as "superficial".

The report came as the first anti-government protester to plead guilty to rioting was jailed for four years.

In its 999-page report, the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) studied officers' behaviour in the months after June 2019, when sometimes violent protests brought parts of the city to a standstill and plunged it into its biggest political crisis in decades.

The IPCC said that while it did not tackle the individual accountability of officers, the police acted within guidelines, although there was room for improvement.

It also said accusations of police brutality must not be used as "a weapon of political protest", adding that it was a "legal and not a political matter", in an apparent response to the protesters' calls for an independent inquiry.

It added that public anger towards the police force was the result of online smear campaigns.

Commenting on one of the most controversial episodes, the IPCC said it did not find evidence of police collusion with gang members during a mob attack on July 21 last year in Yuen Long district.

But the report did identify deficiencies in police deployment and other actions during the incident, in which a mob of white-shirted men beat up black-shirted protesters and ordinary people with sticks and poles.

The attack fuelled more protests and intensified a backlash against the police whom some accused of deliberately responding slowly to the mob violence.

The police have repeatedly said they were reactive and exercised restraint in the face of high levels of violence.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday described the report as "comprehensive, objective, fact-based and very heavy-weighted". She also ruled out an independent inquiry.

"I disagree and won't do it," she said of the demand by protesters.

Opposition lawmaker Kenneth Leung said "many of these recommendations are really piecemeal, superficial and general". The Civic Party slammed the report for being "biased" and "pro-police".

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old lifeguard, the first protester to plead guilty to rioting during last year's unrest, was sentenced to four years in prison yesterday.

Sin Ka-ho was among thousands who surrounded the Legislative Council last June in a bid to stop legislators from giving a second reading to a since-withdrawn Bill that would have allowed extraditions to the mainland.

He admitted to pushing police barricades and hurling umbrellas and other objects at officers, but denied planning the assaults.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE