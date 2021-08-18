HK police arrest 4 university students on suspicion of terrorism over tribute to cop stabber

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's national security officers arrested four student union members of the University of Hong Kong on Wednesday morning (Aug 18) on charges of terrorism with the security chief later saying that Hong Kong has to restore the "law abiding culture".

Local media citing sources said that the students were detained under the national security law for advocating terrorism, over a tribute to the man who stabbed a police officer last month.

Local media said they include the former president of the students' union Kwok Wing Ho, chairman of the students' council Kinson Cheung King Sang, and former vice-president of the Arts Students' Council, Anthony Yung Chung-hei.

The university's student paper Undergrad reported that three other students have also been taken to the police station to help with the investigation.

The arrested students are part of more than 30 students who participated in a July 7 tribute to "express deep sadness" and to "appreciate his sacrifice to Hong Kong" at the death of 50-year-old Leung Kin Fai, who stabbed a police officer from behind before stabbing himself.

The incident occurred near Sogo mall in Causeway Bay on July 1, the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from British rule to the Chinese.

Hours after the arrests, the city's No. 2 official John Lee told the media that Hong Kong people have to continue to develop a law abiding culture, one that was "destroyed by the violence since 2019".

"At this time, when we have to rectify this incorrectness, we must ensure that this principle of being a law abiding citizen is a fundamental cornerstone for a city to be stable and prosper," said the Chief Secretary for Administration.

"If we comply with the law then everybody can go about their duty as freely and as comfortably as they may wish."

The now-revoked student union resolution to pay tribute to Leung drew condemnation shortly from the city's officials, the university and also from Chinese state media China Daily, prompting the union to retract the motion.

The university said it "strongly" condemned the act of students using the name of the council to "whitewash violence and violent attacks", while the security bureau said glorifying the attack and advocating for people to mourn the attacker is no different from supporting and encouraging terrorism.

On July 9, the student union leadership stepped down, apologised and withdrew the "seriously inappropriate" motion.

More than a dozen executives and 11 councillors resigned in the aftermath but Chief Executive Carrie Lam called for an investigation into the student body over the latter's retracted statement.

Subsequently, the university cut ties with the student body.

On July 17, the police raided the students' union office on suspicion of breaching the security law.

Soon after, the university evicted the union, and banned students who passed the motion from campus.