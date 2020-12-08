HK police arrest eight over campus protest

HONG KONG • The Hong Kong police's new national security unit arrested eight people yesterday over a university protest last month that violated a national security law imposed by China.

Eight males - including students, social workers and local district councillors - were arrested on allegations of participating in an unlawful assembly on Nov 19 at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, police told a news conference later in the day.

Three of them were also accused of chanting slogans, holding up banners or spray-painting messages promoting Hong Kong independence, breaching the China-drafted security law imposed on the city in June.

"Throughout the one-hour procession inside the campus, some of them were shouting slogans that were pro-Hong Kong independence and displaying banners that also involved pro-Hong Kong independence - that's the reason we made the arrests," said Senior Superintendent Steve Li Kwai-wah of the police's National Security Department. He added that "law enforcement action will continue".

The campus protest last month saw many students attend their graduation ceremony in yellow hard hats and gas masks - equipment preferred by front-line protesters during the city's unrest last year - along with their traditional black robes.

The university said in a statement that it called the police to report the protest, which it said disrupted a "solemn" graduation ceremony. Police had previously said they were investigating the protest for suspected violations of the national security law.

China's top legislative body had imposed the measure banning secession, terrorism, subversion and collusion with foreign forces on June 30 without debate by local lawmakers.

While Chief Executive Carrie Lam has sought to play down limits on constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of speech and expression, the government has invoked the law to ban support for Hong Kong independence or even more ambiguous slogans such as "Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times!"

Protesters "displayed banners and flags, as well as chanted slogans advocating Hong Kong independence", and vandalised the campus with spray paint, police said about the demonstration last month. The students also sang Glory To Hong Kong, a protest song that the authorities have outlawed.

"Police attach great importance to and severely condemn the blatant violation of the national security law and criminal damage at the campus," the police said at the time.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE