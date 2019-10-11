Hong Kong poised for first recession in a decade

The months-long protests in Hong Kong are taking a toll on its economy, with experts predicting a recession there for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The city is expected to post a second straight quarterly contraction in the three months to last month, driven by plunging retail sales, falling tourist arrivals and shrinking exports. Political turmoil in the Asian financial hub has caused a collapse in confidence, and the prospect of immediate recovery remains dim.

The effects of the US-China trade war also raise the possibility of a contraction for the full year, with many economists estimating growth sliding well below 1 per cent.

Analysts have warned that Hong Kong's long-term growth prospects could be significantly undercut if the city loses its reputation as a global business and financial centre.