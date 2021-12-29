HK plans to expand vaccine requirement to offices, schools

HONG KONG • Hong Kong plans to extend its Covid-19 vaccine mandate to schools and workplaces, local media reported, as the Asian financial hub joins others seeking to boost protection against the Omicron variant.

The government is planning to expand inoculation requirements that already apply to bars, clubs, bathhouses, karaoke parlours and some restaurants, the Cable TV broadcaster reported yesterday, citing unidentified people.

Exemptions would be granted to those with medical conditions supported by valid certificates, the report said, without providing additional details.

Hong Kong planned to mandate hotel quarantine for cargo aircrew and was considering extending the vaccine mandate to schools, the South China Morning Post reported separately, citing people it did not identify.

The newspaper said the Covid-19 situation in the city would be discussed at a news conference later yesterday.

Hong Kong said last week that it would require government employees to present their Covid-19 vaccination records when they enter government buildings and offices for work-related purposes from mid-February.

About 62 per cent of the city's population are fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.

Hong Kong has maintained a zero-tolerance approach towards Covid-19 throughout the pandemic, to align with policies in mainland China.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other officials have defended it as necessary to reopen the border with the mainland, which is their priority.

Hong Kong's virus experts have urged the city to begin a trial of gradually reopening its borders to the rest of the world, and to slash its quarantine requirements, once the overall vaccination rate nears 90 per cent.

An initial reopening could focus on business travellers whose vaccination records are verified with antibody tests, a team from the University of Hong Kong's Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine wrote in an opinion piece in the Ming Pao newspaper.

The authors, including Professor Yuen Kwok Yung, a top government adviser and world-renowned expert in microbiology and infectious diseases, urged the government to proactively boost vaccination rates and booster shot coverage.

"Assessing the current global trends, it is difficult for Hong Kong to maintain a continuous Covid-19-zero status without affecting business and leisure travel, harming the mental health of Hong Kong people and Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre," they wrote. "Containment and elimination are a means, not a goal."

BLOOMBERG