HK 'patriotism' test could also ensnare judges

HONG KONG • A proposed new law that tightens patriotic loyalty tests for Hong Kong politicians could also ensnare the city's judges, further threatening its vaunted judicial independence.

Legal scholars, lawyers and diplomats warn that the so-called "negative list" - which proscribes unpatriotic acts - under the oath-taking Bill is far too vague and could put judges under intense pressure if their rulings are viewed as challenging the government.

The Bill, launched last month and due to be debated in the city's legislature this week, is part of a new drive by the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to ensure only "patriots" govern the city.

Long seen as the bedrock on which Hong Kong's freedoms and international financial status are built, the city's independent judiciary and common-law-based legal system have grown in importance since a sweeping national security law was imposed in June. Diplomats, the business community and activists say that as various institutions come under Beijing's sway - including the legislature, local media and academia - the judiciary is the key remaining check on China's grip on its freest city.

Much of the Bill involves ways that legislators and community-level district councillors can be disqualified if their oaths are deemed insincere.

Such moves are expected to pave the way for mass disqualification of the pro-democracy politicians who humiliated the pro-Beijing camp when they won district polls by a landslide in 2019.

But as the city's ranks of judges, including leading foreign jurists, must take oaths to Hong Kong under long-standing requirements, they also come under the sweep of the legislation.

Launching the Bill last month, Hong Kong's Secretary for Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Erick Tsang said the proposed law fulfilled "the constitutional responsibility of the government". Mr Tsang defined patriotism as a "holistic love" that included the leadership of China's ruling Communist Party.

Professor Simon Young of the University of Hong Kong law school said the vague nature of some of the elements of the negative list could spark intense scrutiny and complaints. "These references are extremely vague and it creates more possible complications for how the judiciary itself has to regulate judges against these new standards," Prof Young told Reuters.

Senior lawyers warn that the proposals added a new layer of outside political scrutiny and could complicate long-standing arrangements involving the appointment and disciplining of judges.

"The shift here is that you are not swearing to uphold a constitutional principle or value, but are expected to effectively make an oath to a party or an individual," one veteran lawyer said.

A senior Western envoy said the city's once-extensive autonomy was "hanging by a thread".

REUTERS