HK passes film censorship law to 'safeguard national security'

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's legislature has passed a new film censorship law to "safeguard national security", though critics say this will dampen creativity in its world-famous movie industry and further reduce freedoms in the former British colony.

The Hong Kong government said yesterday that the film censorship law is aimed at content deemed to "endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite activities that might endanger national security".

The law empowers Hong Kong's chief secretary, the second-most powerful figure in the city's administration, to revoke a film's licence if it is "found to be contrary to national security interests".

The law also allows scrutiny of any titles that had previously been given the green light.

Punishment for violating the law includes up to three years' imprisonment and fines of up to HK$1 million (S$173,000).

"The goal is very clear: it's to improve the film censorship system, to prevent any act endangering national security," Commerce Secretary Edward Yau told the Legislative Council.

China imposed a sweeping national security law over Hong Kong last year, and Hong Kong's legislature has no opposition lawmakers left after mass resignations from the pro-democracy camp in protest against the ousting of some colleagues.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers have criticised the government for not including online streaming companies in the current wording, meaning services such as Netflix, HBO and Amazon may not be covered by the new rules.

However, Mr Yau said all screenings, both physical and online, were covered by the new national security law.

Critics voiced fears that the toughened film censorship law would harm Hong Kong's vibrant cinema industry, whose output ranges from Bruce Lee's innovative martial arts movies to acclaimed director Wong Kar-wai's arthouse films.

"Adding national security clauses to the Bill is clear political censorship," said Associate Professor Kenny Ng at the Academy of Film at Hong Kong Baptist University.

"It's heavy-handed. The film industry will need time to adapt."

Scrutiny over education, arts, media and culture has intensified. Book publishers have admitted to self-censoring, cinemas have pulled a protest documentary and a university cancelled a press photography exhibition. A contemporary art museum said national security police could vet its collections.

This year, for the first time since 1969, the Oscars were not broadcast in Hong Kong, matching decisions in mainland China, despite an unprecedented nomination for Hong Kong-born director Derek Tsang.

The authorities reject the description of their actions as a crackdown on civil society and say the rights and freedoms promised to Hong Kong upon its return from Britain to Chinese rule in 1997 remain intact, but national security is a "red line".

Film-maker Kiwi Chow, whose documentary Revolution Of Our Times chronicles the 2019 protests and was featured at this year's Cannes Film Festival, said the Bill hurts the local movie industry by reducing "the freedom to create".

"It will worsen self-censorship and fuel fear among film-makers," he told Reuters.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE