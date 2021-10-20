HK opposition under probe for acts before security law

HONG KONG • Recent court judgments appear to have freed the Hong Kong authorities to use national security powers to deploy tough colonial-era laws in a crackdown against opposition groups, alarming activists and lawyers in the city.

Police have launched investigations into acts that took place before the national security law was imposed a year ago, despite assurances by Beijing and Hong Kong that the financial hub's legislation would not be retroactive.

The recent probes have unnerved pro-democracy campaigners in the city, leaving some to fear that they face prosecution for acts they believed to be legal at the time.

"The past is the future," said Mr Simon Young, a professor at the University of Hong Kong's law school. "We are starting to see a fuller evolution of the national security law, and the way it allows the authorities to look at older laws and past events through a new lens.

"We can see it gives them new powers and confidence to use laws that were perhaps overlooked, or seen as previously unenforceable."

Several groups, including veteran protest organiser Civil Human Rights Front, are under investigation for acts that predate the security law, according to statements by senior police.

Asked about statements from Police Commissioner Raymond Siu that the Front was being investigated over marches predating the law, a force spokesman said last month that "police will continue to investigate if any organisation and person violated the... security law and other Hong Kong regulations".

Some legal scholars and lawyers say the situation reveals the full sweep of the legislation - including its ability to effectively reboot laws from the British colonial era that touch on national security.

Two paragraphs in recent court judgments appear to clear the path for security probes into past actions, they warn. One February ruling in the Court of Final Appeal suggested the national security law's reference to "acts endangering national security" included violations of older laws.

And a District Court ruling in April noted that under the security law, the older offence of sedition was now classified as a more serious crime, potentially removing its previous statute of limitations of six months.

When the law was passed, senior Chinese and Hong Kong officials repeatedly stressed it would not be applied retroactively.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told the UN Human Rights Council in June last year that the law was urgently needed to tackle a "gaping hole" in national security, adding that the presumption of innocence would be maintained and the law would have no retrospective effect.

She also told the UN it would only affect "an extremely small minority" of Hong Kong.

