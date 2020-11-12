HK opposition lawmakers to resign en masse

Hong Kong's legislature will have no opposition lawmakers if members of the pan-democratic camp follow through on their threat to resign en masse today, adding to growing fears that Beijing wants to crush dissent and create a rubber-stamp Parliament.

This comes after China's top legislative body passed a resolution yesterday requiring Hong Kong lawmakers to be patriots, widely viewed as a move to curb debate in a city that managed to thrive on it.

The resolution of the National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) states that legislators who promote or support Hong Kong independence, refuse to acknowledge China's sovereignty over Hong Kong, ask external forces to interfere in the territory's affairs or commit other acts that threaten national security should be disqualified.

Citing the need for a smooth implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle and long-term stability in Hong Kong, it said all public servants in the city - including lawmakers - must support the Basic Law - and be loyal to the Hong Kong government.

Beijing says its decision is conducive to stability

NPCSC chairman Li Zhanshu said at the close of a two-day meeting that Beijing's decision is "conducive to the long-term peace and stability, as well as prosperity and development of Hong Kong".

The decision applies not only to future lawmakers but also to four pan-democratic lawmakers who were barred from running in the Legislative Council (Legco) elections, postponed from September till next year.

The Hong Kong government announced the disqualification of Mr Alvin Yeung, Mr Dennis Kwok, Mr Kwok Ka Ki and Mr Kenneth Leung, with Chief Executive Carrie Lam endorsing the decision.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said the disqualification "has a solid legal foundation and has an undeniable authority".

The Legco has been plagued by bitterness between the pan-democratic and pro-establishment camps, with filibustering and chamber drama arising several times in at least the past year.

"I have taken the responsibility to seek a solution to address this problem," said Mrs Lam, who said Hong Kong plans to introduce legislation to formalise the process and spell out legal consequences for violators.

Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi Wai said yesterday that the remaining 15 opposition lawmakers will hand in their resignation letters today - a move the pan-democratic bloc had warned of on Monday if any of them were to be disqualified.

WHAT LIES AHEAD If the opposition leaves, relations within the Legco will improve in the year that follows and major policies dealing with different crises can be pushed through quickly. The government and the pro-Beijing camp will have to account for the success or failure of those policies, so they are likely to move cautiously ahead. MR LAU SIU KAI, vice-president of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies.

He noted that as early as 2014, Beijing had announced in a White Paper that it would extend its jurisdiction over Hong Kong completely.

"There is a separation of power under the stipulation of the Basic Law, but today, the decision made by the central government simply says that all the separation of power will be taken away, and all the power will be centralised in the Chief Executive.

"Of course, the Chief Executive is a puppet of the central government... We say that today is the end of the 'one country, two systems' (principle)," said Mr Wu.

Legco president Andrew Leung dismissed the notion that the decision creates a rubber-stamp legislature, saying: "Do you think the pro-government camp is one party? They have a lot more different voices... Without the pan-dems, we might have more opposition from the pro-government camp than anyone."

Associate Professor Alfred Wu of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy noted that even if the pan-democrats were to stay on, the opposition bloc would not be able to veto the passing of measures with the disqualification of the four lawmakers.

"It's very clear that Hong Kong lawmakers have become a rubber stamp since all of them are pro-government," he said.

Mr Lau Siu Kai, vice-president of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, noted that the chaos in Hong Kong's Legco has meant that it could not function and the government is stuck in a quandary. This situation prompted Beijing to act, he said.

"If the opposition leaves, relations within the Legco will improve in the year that follows and major policies dealing with different crises can be pushed through quickly. The government and the pro-Beijing camp will have to account for the success or failure of those policies, so they are likely to move cautiously ahead."

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the expulsion of the four lawmakers constituted an assault on Hong Kong's freedoms as set out in the UK-China Joint Declaration.

"This campaign to harass, stifle and disqualify democratic opposition tarnishes China's international reputation and undermines Hong Kong's long-term stability," he said yesterday in a statement.