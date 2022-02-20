HK official says city still a key link between China and the world

HONG KONG • Hong Kong will remain relevant as a link between China and global markets, even though its Covid-zero strategy has discouraged some people from visiting the city for business in the short term, Mr Bernard Chan, a financier and convener of the government's advisory Executive Council, said.

The city still provides an attractive business environment and also has a vibrant arts and culture sector, which will see new facilities becoming available in the next few years, Mr Chan said in an interview on Hong Kong International Business Channel on Friday.

Businesses in Hong Kong are increasingly looking to China's Greater Bay Area for opportunities, and the reform in the city's electoral system and implementation of the National Security Law will ensure it can stay ahead of global competitors in the long term, he said.

Hong Kong enacted a national security law in June 2020 after months of historic mass protests.

Mr Chan said the question is how Hong Kong can take advantage of the "one country, two systems" structure to add value, not just for the city, but for the whole of China. "I think that's the key role for Hong Kong going forward," he said.

The city has strict quarantine and social-distancing measures, which helped it largely keep the virus at bay until the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The current outbreak, with more than 6,000 cases logged yesterday, is the worst Hong Kong has experienced.

It has thrown its zero-tolerance approach to the virus into disarray and is overwhelming its health system.

The city reported 6,063 new coronavirus cases yesterday and another 7,400 preliminary positive infections.

It is now dealing with a bigger crisis than the outbreak in Wuhan that heralded the start of the pandemic, throwing into doubt whether China's Covid-zero playbook can stamp it out.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Friday that Hong Kong is planning to make it mandatory for all residents in the city to get tested, deploying a tactic widely used to curtail outbreaks on the mainland.

Cathay Pacific Airways will require all passengers flying to mainland China from Hong Kong to present a negative Covid-19 test result within 48 hours of departure, according to a statement from the airline yesterday.

The move is a "precautionary measure to reduce the risk of exposure" for passengers and Cathay employees, and will start on Wednesday, the Hong Kong-based airline said.

BLOOMBERG