HK mortuaries bring in mobile fridges as Covid-19 deaths surge

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's mortuaries are so overwhelmed that they are deploying mobile refrigeration units to store bodies, as scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic play out amid the city's worst Covid-19 wave yet.

Photographs taken at the Fu Shan Public Mortuary show four refrigerated units in a carpark. Nearby, bags of ice are stacked next to an empty coffin.

Hong Kong's resources are straining under the pressure of a record outbreak that has pushed its death rate to one of the highest in the world.

Fatalities have been concentrated in the under-vaccinated elderly, and the spread of the virus to more than 750 care facilities - including those home to people with disabilities - has sparked concerns of worse to come.

The city has been seeking to boost its body-handling capacity, which stood at about 1,350 spaces at the start of this month. The Department of Health is working on adding storage space for 300 additional corpses, through the use of refrigerated containers and private funeral homes and hospices.

A new wing being built at the Fu Shan mortuary will provide 800 spaces when it is completed next month. Refrigerated containers, which will be able to temporarily store about 500 bodies, have also been sent to hospitals.

Officials on Friday said more cold storage containers could be deployed if necessary.

As well as the surge in deaths, officials have warned of delays in paperwork required to transfer bodies to public mortuaries. Government departments are working with the police to help family members undertaking at-home isolation to claim bodies.

More than two years into the pandemic, Hong Kong's healthcare system is overwhelmed by the uptick in cases and hospitals are strained. The city reported 37,529 new coronavirus infections yesterday and 150 deaths.

Speculation that Hong Kong may go into lockdown has sparked a spate of panic buying that has stripped supermarket shelves bare.

