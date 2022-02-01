Coronavirus Asia

HK minister quits over party amid outbreak

HONG KONG • A Hong Kong Cabinet minister resigned yesterday for attending a birthday party alongside dozens of officials and lawmakers just days after the city's government had called on people to avoid large gatherings to fight a coronavirus outbreak.

"I have today tendered my resignation to the Chief Executive and intend to leave the post today," Home Affairs Minister Caspar Tsui said in a statement.

"As one of the Principal Officials taking the lead in the anti-epidemic fight, I have not set the best example during the recent outbreak," he added.

Mr Tsui's resignation is a blow to the administration of Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Mr Tsui "brought the government into disrepute" and "did not meet the expectations of the general public", Mrs Lam told a news conference.

"I accepted his resignation," she said.

Mrs Lam, announcing the results of a city government investigation into the party, said 12 of the government officials who attended had been cleared.

The Jan 3 birthday bash at a tapas restaurant was for Dr Witman Hung, a member of China's top lawmaking body.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

 

