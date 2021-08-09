HK minister points way to anti-sanctions legislation

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng said yesterday that a mainland Chinese law to counter foreign sanctions could also be adopted in the China-ruled city by writing it into Hong Kong's mini-Constitution, pending a decision by the Chinese Parliament.

Her comments are the strongest official indication so far that Hong Kong would embrace the mainland law, passed in June to counter foreign sanctions as the United States and the European Union step up pressure over trade, technology, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Under the law, individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on an anti-sanctions list by relevant departments in the Chinese government.

Ms Cheng wrote in an official blog entry that the "most natural and appropriate way" to introduce the anti-sanctions law into Hong Kong would be to add it to an annex of the Basic Law, or Hong Kong's mini-Constitution.

She said this needed first to be approved by the highest organ of China's Parliament, the National People's Congress. The local media has reported that a decision would likely be made during a meeting in Beijing from Aug 17 to 20.

The US government issued a business advisory last month warning firms that they are subject to the territory's laws, including a China-imposed national security law. Washington has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on the city's freedoms under the security legislation.

Without naming the US directly, Ms Cheng wrote that countermeasures are acceptable in the face of illegal acts. "Unilateral coercive measures are without a doubt at odds with the principle of non-intervention, unbecoming of any civilised nation," she wrote.

REUTERS