HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed another 14 months over illegal rally

HONG KONG • A Hong Kong court has jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other pro-democracy activists for their roles in organising a protest highlighting opposition to the Chinese Communist Party on the 70th anniversary of its rule.

Lai received a jail term of 14 months, while former lawmaker Albert Ho and six others received 14 to 18 months in prison. Two people received suspended sentences.

The trial was related to an unauthorised assembly marking National Day on Oct 1, 2019, when protests erupted across the Asian financial hub, with many starting out peaceful but turning violent as the police cracked down on them.

Lai is among members of the pro-democracy movement whom Hong Kong has been jailing or detaining while they await trial as Beijing tightens its hold over the city.

He faces other charges, including those over offences under a national security law that China imposed last year. They carry a maximum term of life in prison.

China says the security law, which punishes anything Beijing considers as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, was vital to restoring stability and prosperity in the city.

Last month, Lai was already sentenced to 14 months in jail over unauthorised protests in August 2019. The latest sentence adds six months to his term.

The verdicts came a day after Hong Kong's legislature approved a sweeping overhaul of the city's elections drafted by Beijing and banned a massive pro-democracy vigil on June 4, the anniversary of the Tian-anmen Square massacre in Beijing in 1989. The Bill's passage marks the culmination of Beijing's efforts to take control of how the former British colony chooses its leaders, giving it a veto over candidates for office following historic and sometimes violent unrest in 2019.

The Hong Kong authorities on May 14 froze some assets owned by Lai, 73, founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, citing the national security law. Shares of Lai's Next Digital firm have been suspended from trading on Hong Kong's exchange.

The authorities this month sent letters threatening Lai's bankers with as many as seven years in jail if they deal with any of his accounts in the city.

The move marked the first time that the Hong Kong authorities have used the security law to freeze the shares of a major investor in a listed company, a step that may spook investors.

Lai earlier pleaded guilty to organising one protest. Ho, a former Democratic Party chief and candidate for Hong Kong chief executive, pleaded guilty to organising and announcing an event, and inciting others to take part in a protest.

