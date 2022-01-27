HK may maintain strict travel restrictions until 2024: Report

HONG KONG • Hong Kong may reopen only in early 2024 because of its stringent Covid-19 policies, and this could trigger an exodus of foreign companies and staff as well as jeopardise its role as a financial hub, the city's European Chamber of Commerce said in a draft report.

The limited effectiveness of locally developed vaccines is forcing mainland China to maintain tight restrictions on travel, the chamber said in the draft that was reviewed by Reuters but has not been made public. The chamber declined to comment on the report.

The most likely scenario: Hong Kong would not reopen until China rolls out its mRNA vaccine across its 1.4 billion population, which could take until late next year or early 2024, it said.

If that were the case, the chamber said there was a risk of a cascade effect of firms leaving the Asian financial hub.

"We anticipate an exodus of foreigners, probably the largest that Hong Kong has ever seen, and one of the largest in absolute terms from any city in the region in recent history," it said.

While Hong Kong has succeeded in keeping the virus under control for much of last year, it has become one of the world's most isolated places because of its travel restrictions and intermittent lockdowns that have accelerated a brain drain.

Hong Kong saw a surge of infections this month, which the authorities have struggled to control.

Given the scenario, multinational firms would increasingly relocate China-focused teams to the mainland or shift their Asian regional teams to Singapore or Seoul, the chamber said.

Hong Kong could lose its appeal as an international business hub as well as its potential to contribute to China's economy.

Unlike the mainland, Hong Kong is dependent on business travellers and imported goods. Its role as one of the world's main transhipment and passenger hubs has been drastically curtailed by tough flight restrictions, which means very few people are allowed to land and hardly anyone is allowed to transit.

The chamber made recommendations to the government including accelerating vaccinations and shortening quarantine from 21 days to seven to 14 days, which would please the international business community.

REUTERS