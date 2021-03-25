HK, Macau suspend Pfizer-BioNTech jabs

Officials yesterday scrambled to reassure residents that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was safe after "observed deviations" in the vial seal of one batch.

Hong Kong and Macau have announced the suspension of all BioNTech jabs until further notice.

The suspension in Hong Kong was announced at 10am after the authorities received written notification earlier in the day from Fosun Pharma, the distributor of the BioNTech vaccines in China, that there were "observed deviations" in the vial seal of one batch of the vaccine.

A Hong Kong government statement said BioNTech and Fosun had initiated a probe to identify the root cause of these packaging issues, but added that the two firms "have no reason to believe that there is a risk to product safety".

Hours later at a news briefing, Secretary for Civil Service Patrick Nip, who heads the city's free and voluntary vaccination programme, apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Also at the briefing was Director of Health Constance Chan, who said Fosun was going to approach the German manufacturer to look into its plant there and review the entire logistics chain all the way to Hong Kong. She said the group immediately affected by the suspension would be those due for their second dose this Saturday.

Dr Chan said the government would urge the manufacturer to give a report as soon as possible to see if the existing doses in Hong Kong were safe. "If not, then they have to deliver another batch to us as soon as possible," she said. "If we cannot resume the vaccination before that, then we will refer to the advice given by the Joint Scientific Committee set up by the Department of Health for the vaccination."

Dr Chan said there were reports of problems in 57 instances. They included cracks in containers, leakage due to overpressure from vials, loose caps, as well as stains or marks on the outside of bottles.

She told the media that some 150,000 of 585,000 doses in the batch had been administered.

The latest development is a blow to the month-long vaccination programme in Hong Kong, as a number of opinion polls conducted or released in January had shown that most residents were hesitant about getting inoculated.

Confidence in the procedure slid particularly after reports of deaths and adverse reactions such as facial paralysis and heart palpitations.

Ten people who were given either the Sinovac or BioNTech vaccine - both of which are the only ones approved currently in Hong Kong - died, but an expert panel has ruled out a direct link to the vaccination for all 10, of whom nine took the Sinovac jab and one the BioNTech shot.

When asked if the suspension would further dent public confidence in vaccination, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said the government had been open and transparent with information sharing. She said the government also had a "robust mechanism" in monitoring the shots and the adverse events arising from them.

Professor Sophia Chan stressed that existing mechanisms ensured that the vaccines authorised for emergency use are "safe, efficacious and also of required quality".

She added that the Sinovac jabs are not affected and will continue to be administered.

More than 400,000 Hong Kongers have received their first dose of a vaccine, with 62 per cent getting the Sinovac shot.

In a separate development, the Hong Kong health authorities dropped a private clinic in To Kwa Wan from administering vaccines after it put up a notice that said Sinovac's "reputation is not good", while promoting the use of the BioNTech jab.

A photo of the notice went viral.

The clinic provided only Sinovac jabs as BioNTech shots were made available only at larger, public-sector facilities.

The Department of Health on Tuesday said this was the first clinic to be dropped since private doctors began offering Sinovac jabs on March 2.

Yesterday, Hong Kong recorded 10 new infections, of which four were local.

So far, it has recorded more than 11,400 Covid-19 cases, including over 200 deaths.