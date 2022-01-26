HK locks down another block as infections spread

Pressure is mounting on officials to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a New Territories housing estate - Hong Kong's largest cluster with more than 200 cases - as daily figures hit three digits for the third day in a row, pushing Chief Executive Carrie Lam to order a five-day lockdown for a third block.

The health authorities yesterday said the city recorded 124 Covid-19 cases, of which 93 are local and 31 imported. Six local cases - in Wong Tai Sin, Yuen Long and Kwun Tong - have unknown sources.

Of the local cases, 33 are linked to the expanding Kwai Chung Estate cluster, where 12 out of 16 blocks have infections. This brings the total number of confirmed and preliminary positive coronavirus cases in that cluster to 276.

There are more than 70 new preliminary positive cases.

Mrs Lam said about 94 per cent, or 210, of the cases came from three blocks in the public housing estate - home to more than 7,000 people.

The cluster was traced initially to Yat Kwai House, where 96 people tested positive last Saturday, and cases were soon reported in Ying Kwai House. Both blocks were then put under a five-day lockdown over the weekend.

Yesterday, Mrs Lam ordered the third block - Ha Kwai House - to be put under a five-day lockdown after it was sealed off overnight for mass Covid-19 testing.

And with new cases still emerging in Yat Kwai House, the lockdown would be extended till Friday, she added.

Mrs Lam said vaccination remains the most effective way to tackle the virus and would prevent a collapse of the Hong Kong public hospital system.

About 78 per cent of the 7.4 million population have had their first shot, while 71 per cent have had two jabs. But the take-up rate among seniors, particularly those aged 80 and above, remains low.