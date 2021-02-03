HK lockdowns needed to fight virus: Lam

In a sign that Hong Kong will see more buildings and streets undergo lockdowns amid the Covid-19 fight, the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has insisted that such operations are necessary to stay ahead of the virus even as she dismissed criticism that they are a waste of time and money.

Just hours after the lifting of four overnight lockdowns in specific areas of Kowloon and the New Territories, the government at about 7pm yesterday launched similar lockdowns in Sham Shui Po, Jordan and Tin Shui Wai - all on Kowloon peninsula.

Speaking ahead of the weekly Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam yesterday said the effectiveness of a lockdown cannot be measured by the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases found, after the four overnight lockdowns on Monday did not detect any positive cases.

Said Mrs Lam: "Every time we choose to seal off an area for tests, the decision is based on science.

"In the field of public health, success is not defined by curing a disease but by preventing the disease from happening in the first place, especially infectious diseases, so a lot of the work is prevention so as to get ahead of transmissions."

Her comments followed the lifting at noon yesterday of the four lockdowns, in operations which saw about 1,700 residents acceding to compulsory Covid-19 testing.

The government had on Monday night sealed off some buildings in the Kowloon neighbourhoods of Yau Ma Tei, Tsim Sha Tsui, Yuen Long and Hung Hom in order to test the people there.

Out of the 150 units where residents did not answer the door, some were found to be vacant.

In a reminder yesterday, the government urged residents to comply with the compulsory testing order, saying it may resort to legal action if households refuse to cooperate.

It said it could apply to a magistrate for a warrant to break into and forcefully enter a unit, to remove its occupants.

Before the Monday night lockdowns, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung had announced a series of aggressive actions over a 10-day stretch to curb the pandemic ahead of the Chinese New Year festivities.

They came despite pressure on the government to ease restrictions on businesses and schools.

Mr Cheung said that officials would mount at least one operation per day in different districts, depending on the pandemic situation.

They are also to decide this week on how face-to-face lessons in schools can be resumed gradually after the festivities.

Yesterday, Mrs Lam said that the Monday night operations were "kept secret, focused and shortened", adding that the locations were determined by Food and Health Secretary Sophia Chan.

Professor Chan yesterday also issued a compulsory testing notice for the close to 70,000 individuals working at the airport.

The government has appointed Airport Authority Hong Kong to implement the testing schemes.

These include a one-off compulsory test for airport staff and voluntary regular tests for specified front-line staff.

The free voluntary testing scheme for all airport staff, introduced in May last year, will also continue.

Hong Kong yesterday added 25 confirmed cases, bringing the total to 10,511 cases and 183 deaths.

In the past two weeks, the city added 822 cases, of which 774 were local and 305 were from unknown sources.