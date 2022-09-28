HK leader: Virus rule breakers risk derailing city's reopening

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's plan to further ease Covid-19 curbs that have isolated the city and weighed on its economy could be jeopardised by people defying virus protocols, Chief Executive John Lee warned on Tuesday.

"If everyone follows the rules, our road will be easier to walk," the city's leader said at a news briefing. "If there are too many violations, then our measures cannot easily be further relieved."

Mr Lee said there was a roughly 8 per cent to 9 per cent non-compliance rate with compulsory testing orders in the past two months. He added that at the weekend, action was taken against more than 1,000 people who had previously defied the protocols.

The authorities last week vowed to crack down on fraudulent medical certificates issued for exemptions from Covid-19 vaccinations after arresting five doctors suspected of giving out such notes.

Mr Lee said the authorities had found more than 20,000 fake vaccine exemption certificates.

"We are also seeing cases of people uploading fake rapid antigen test results, some with the intention to get holidays," he added.

Hong Kong ended hotel quarantine for inbound travellers on Monday, in the most substantial move yet to end its pandemic isolation.

Mr Lee signalled when announcing the move last week that more easing was likely, as the city tries to salvage its status as a global financial hub. Under the new rules, people entering the city no longer need to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before departure, though they still need to complete a PCR test upon arrival.

In the three days after they arrive in Hong Kong, travellers face curbs on their movements, including being banned from going to bars and eating at restaurants.

"If you don't do this, the success of the 0+3 plan will not be as effective because there may be a rebound in cases," he added, referring to complying with Covid-19 testing measures. "They will affect my plan."

BLOOMBERG