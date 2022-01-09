HK leader orders probe into officials who joined scandal-hit birthday party

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has ordered a probe into 13 officials to see if they breached any rules for joining a birthday party of a delegate to the Chinese legislature - in a widening scandal that has not only hampered anti-epidemic efforts but also angered people.

Food and Health Secretary Sophia Chan yesterday said the number of guests at the party exceeded 180, up from the previously reported 170.

"Colleagues from the Department of Health have been issuing quarantine orders. At present, there should be 80 people already who have entered the quarantine centre at Penny's Bay," she told a local radio programme.

Professor Chan said the government will consider ordering close contacts of confirmed cases to serve home quarantine instead of isolating at quarantine camps if the facilities fill up.

The guests, including two ministers - Home Affairs Secretary Caspar Tsui and Secretary for Financial Services and Treasury Christopher Hui - and 19 lawmakers of the newly formed Legislative Council, had on Monday attended the 53rd birthday celebration of Professor Witman Hung, the Hong Kong Deputy to the 13th National People's Congress.

All 19 lawmakers and the two ministers have tested negative for Covid-19.

The ministers were taken to the Penny's Bay camp after an infected guest attended the party and a second guest later tested preliminarily positive for the virus.

But yesterday, the health authorities said further tests showed that the second guest, a presenter from broadcaster RTHK, was not infected.

Microbiologist and government adviser Yuen Kwok Yung said the presenter's test was believed to be contaminated after the doctor who took her sample - the presenter's husband - vaccinated 13 people at his private clinic before the testing. He said the virus strain in the specimen taken from the presenter is the same as the one used to make the Sinovac vaccine and different from the strains circulating in the community.

The false alarm abruptly ended the quarantine of several officials after a day-long stay.

In a statement issued early yesterday, Mrs Lam said she has instructed the director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok Ki and Civil Service Secretary Patrick Nip to make "detailed investigations" into whether the attendance of the 13 officials "constitutes any breach of discipline".

"The investigation will cover the detailed circumstances of the attendance of each official at the banquet, including the time of arrival, duration of stay and their behaviours there," she said.

Mrs Lam added that the investigation and enforcement action by the health authorities will cover aspects such as whether an attendee used the LeaveHomeSafe app and wore a mask.

Photos of guests unmasked and masked have gone viral, drawing anger and flak from people, some of whom demanded accountability on social media as they said these officials and lawmakers have directly contributed to the fifth wave of the pandemic in Hong Kong.

The party took place days after Prof Chan on Dec 31 warned against large gatherings in view of the unstable Covid-19 situation, before new restrictions on social life came into force.