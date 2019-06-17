HK leader Lam says sorry, vows to do better

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologised yesterday to the city's residents and promised to serve them better after hundreds of thousands took to the streets denouncing a Bill that would allow extradition to China.

The apology came after weeks of intense pressure to scrap amendments to the law as yesterday's protest continued late into the night, with many gathering outside the city's government headquarters.

The protest stretched 3km from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to the government complex at Tamar in Admiralty. Organisers Civil Human Rights Front claimed that nearly two million people showed up at the rally.

In response to the protest, the government issued a statement saying Mrs Lam recognised failures that had disappointed and saddened the Hong Kong people.

