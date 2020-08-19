HK leader has trouble with credit cards after US curbs

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's leader said she was having trouble using her credit cards after the US imposed sanctions targeting Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials.

Still, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday that she was not too bothered about the US sanctions against her.

But Hong Kong will complain to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) about a new US requirement on Hong Kong-made products.

The United States this month imposed sanctions on Mrs Lam and 10 other current and former Hong Kong and mainland officials whom Washington accuses of curtailing political freedom in the financial hub.

"Despite some inconvenience in my personal affairs, it is nothing I would take to heart," Mrs Lam told a weekly news conference. "We will continue to do what is right for the country and for Hong Kong."

The sanctions came in response to China's imposition of a national security law on the semi-autonomous city after often violent anti-China, pro-democracy protests last year.

Beijing and Mrs Lam's government have defended the security law as necessary for Hong Kong's stability.

The sanctions freeze any US assets of the officials targeted and bar Americans from doing business with them.

Mrs Lam said that while she herself could not travel to the US, her government would continue to promote Hong Kong to US businesses.

The US government has also required goods made in Hong Kong for export to the US to be labelled as "Made in China" after Sept 25.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong and China were separate WTO members, and Hong Kong would lodge a complaint against the US decision.

The Hong Kong government has denounced the US sanctions as "shameless and despicable", and "blatant and barbaric" interference in China's internal affairs.

