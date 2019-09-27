HK leader grilled at first public dialogue since unrest

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaking at a town hall meeting held at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium yesterday, where she faced a barrage of criticism from members of the public.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaking at a town hall meeting held at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium yesterday, where she faced a barrage of criticism from members of the public.
Hong Kong's embattled leader endured a barrage of criticism at a town hall meeting last night that laid bare anger coursing through the city after months of huge, sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam faced more than two hours of grilling at a public dialogue, the first time that her pro-Beijing administration has sat down with its critics in 16 consecutive weeks of unrest.

During the evening, Mrs Lam dismissed accusations that the meeting was a public relations exercise, saying she was there to listen as she admitted trust in her government had "fallen off a cliff".

"The biggest responsibility lies with myself, I won't shirk the responsibility," she said. More than 20,000 people applied to attend the meeting, with the authorities picking 150 people in a lottery.

