HK leader apologises again, vows not to re-introduce Bill

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam yesterday promised not to re-introduce the divisive extradition Bill and apologised for a second time to the city's residents after a massive street protest on Sunday.

Defying calls to step down, Mrs Lam said she is committed to serving out her term, and appealed for another chance to lead.

"I said and undertook that if we do not have that level of confidence to address those anxieties and fears and differences in opinion, we will not proceed with the legislative exercise again," she said in a bid to allay fears that the government would re-introduce the Bill once public pressure has died down.

But protest organisers rejected her apology, and said she did not listen to Hong Kongers' problems.

