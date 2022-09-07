HK leader acknowledges talks on cutting hotel quarantine for Covid-19

HONG KONG - Chief Executive John Lee has acknowledged that the Hong Kong government is having internal conversations on whether to cut hotel quarantine, as pressure builds on the finance hub to reopen borders.

"In discussion of policies, we will, of course, bring up its pros and cons," he said on Tuesday, in his first weekly news briefing since July 12. "After the discussion, once we decide, we will roll it out...

"In terms of preventing and combating Covid-19, the government team is united. We hope to fully discuss overall Covid-19 policies and make the best decisions."

He added that the principle is to "use the smallest costs to achieve the biggest impact".

Mr Lee was responding to a question about whether there is an internal split within the government on when to end hotel quarantine.

A news report last week cited people familiar with the matter as saying the city had a target of lifting curbs by November, before a summit of global bankers and an international rugby event.

A resurgence in Covid-19 cases prompted some officials, including Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau, to push back on that plan, a person familiar with the matter said.

Professor Lo dismissed those reports in a Sunday blog post on the Health Department's website.

"The report led readers to mistakenly believe that the SAR government is divided and contradictory in the fight against the epidemic," he wrote, referring to the city by its designation as special administrative region.

Mr Lee is facing pressure from the global business community to lift hotel quarantine in Hong Kong, as pandemic policies weigh on the economy. He has reduced hotel isolation from seven to three days since taking office on July 1.

On Tuesday, Mr Lee said further cuts would depend on the number of daily infections. Hong Kong reported more than 10,000 cases on Monday, although fatalities remained below 10 a day.

That surge in cases had placed a burden on the healthcare system, Mr Lee added, noting that non-urgent services had been reduced by 30 per cent in hospitals due to Covid-19 admissions.

Last week, Mr Lee said he had reached a preliminary agreement with mainland officials for a "reverse quarantine" programme that would allow people to isolate in Hong Kong before crossing the border.

