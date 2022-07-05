HK lawmaker who met Xi tests positive

HONG KONG • A Hong Kong lawmaker who met President Xi Jinping during a rare visit by the Chinese leader to the territory last week said he tested positive for Covid-19 two days after the meeting.

Mr Steven Ho, who is part of the city's largest pro-Beijing party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, tested positive on Saturday and has self-isolated, according to an announcement on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Mr Ho said he tested negative for the virus last Thursday, the day he was shown in a photo with Mr Xi, displayed by local broadcaster RTHK.

Mr Xi was in Hong Kong to mark 25 years since the territory's return to China from Britain and to swear in the city's new leader John Lee. It was Mr Xi's first public trip outside the Chinese mainland since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Ahead of Mr Xi's visit, officials ramped up coronavirus testing and quarantine protocols, along with a massive security force blocking roads and the airspace around Victoria Harbour.

China adheres to a zero-Covid-19 policy that aims to eradicate all outbreaks.

REUTERS