HK inks deals to buy 15 million doses; first batch arriving in Jan

HONG KONG • Hong Kong has struck deals for 15 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from two front-runner companies and will receive the first batches beginning next month, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday.

The Asian financial hub will buy 7½ million doses of the mRNA shot from Pfizer-BioNTech, and 7½ million doses of a vaccine from Chinese developer Sinovac Biotech, said Mrs Lam. The government is also in talks with AstraZeneca for 7½ million doses.

Hong Kong will receive Sinovac's vaccine from next month, and the Pfizer-BioNTech doses from the first quarter of next year.

"We plan to buy enough doses for twice the size of our population," Mrs Lam said. "If the vaccine needs two doses, we will buy 30 million doses."

The announcement will likely soothe Hong Kong residents, who are concerned that the city is falling behind regional peers in vaccine procurement, even as restrictions are tightened again to fight a fourth wave of infections.

While its Covid-19 outbreak is not as alarming as those in many global hot spots, the city of 7.5 million people has been plagued by repeated resurgences. Social distancing rules, including school closures, are in place again. The flare-up has also delayed a key travel bubble with Singapore.

Hong Kong recorded 86 new infections yesterday, bringing its total to 7,372. Of the new cases, 81 were local transmissions.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, which holds the rights to market the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, plans to apply to the Hong Kong regulator for approval as soon as next week after the United States Food and Drug Administration greenlights it.

Mrs Lam said in her policy address last month that the central government in Beijing will ensure Hong Kong has sufficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines, and will reserve a certain amount of vaccines developed in the mainland for use in the city if necessary.

The government also plans to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to the public on a voluntary basis when they are available.

Three million people are expected to be vaccinated first, including medical workers, elderly people, patients with chronic diseases and care-home workers.

