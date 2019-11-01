HK in technical recession after two bad quarters

Hong Kong has entered a technical recession after the economy contracted for two successive quarters, following protests that have rocked the city for nearly five months, official data showed yesterday.

Economic growth plunged 3.2 per cent in the third quarter of this year, after shrinking 0.4 per cent in the previous quarter, making it the worst slump since the global financial crisis in 2009.

"Hong Kong's total exports of goods registered an enlarged decline in the third quarter, reflecting the further slackening of manufacturing and trading activities worldwide. With the local social incidents taking a heavy toll on inbound tourism, exports of services recorded the biggest year-on-year drop since the second quarter of 2003," the government said.

In 2003, the city was rocked by the Sars epidemic, which led to tourists staying away.

The government said the situation is unlikely to improve soon. Hong Kong, hugely reliant on trade from the United States and China, has been badly hit by the trade war between the two countries. "As the adverse impacts of the local social incidents have yet to show signs of abating, private consumption and investment sentiment will continue to be affected," it said.

Protests escalated in June over an extradition Bill allowing fugitives to be handed over to jurisdictions including mainland China. While the Bill has since been withdrawn, the increasingly violent protests have evolved into a visceral outpouring of anger against the authorities.

The protests, mostly on weekends, have kept tourists away.

In the aftermath of the Sars epidemic, Chinese tourists returned to Hong Kong, but the current protests have a distinctly anti-China tone. The city saw a record 5.5 million visitor arrivals from China in January, but that plunged nearly by half by end-August. However, mainland visitors still make up nearly 80 per cent of total arrivals in the city.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned on Monday that the unrest could result in a full-blown recession by the end of the year.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan, who said the blow from the protests to the economy has been "comprehensive", added that it would be hard to achieve the government's pre-protest forecast of zero to 1 per cent annual economic growth.

The government last week announced relief measures of HK$2 billion (S$348 million), following a HK$19.1 billion package in August to support the economy.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority also cut its benchmark interest rate yesterday in line with the currency peg to the greenback, following the US Federal Reserve's reduction in borrowing costs. The move is unlikely to have much bearing on the local cost of borrowing since lenders do not necessarily pass on the rate to the public.

But whether the economy can bounce back will depend on the US and China reaching a trade deal, and how the government handles the unrest, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

"There needs to be a political resolution to the unrest - if not, people are going to continue to stay away," he said. "If you have 100 people from Japan cancelling their travel in one week, multiply that by the number of weeks this has been happening, and the various countries where travellers are coming from, you'd get an idea of the scale."

