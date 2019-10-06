Hong Kong in lockdown with calls for another massive march today

Hong Kong remained largely in lockdown yesterday following a night of mayhem, but thousands of protesters continued to take to the streets and defied a government ban on the wearing of face masks.

Thousands wearing black tops and surgical or gas masks shouted slogans such as "disperse the police force" and "fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong", as they marched from the once busy shopping district of Causeway Bay to the financial district of Central.

Many raised their hands to reflect their five key demands - the complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition Bill that Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said she would scrap on Oct 16 when the Legislative Council resumes; an independent judge-led probe into police brutality; amnesty for all those arrested in the protests; removal of the label "riot" from violent incidents; and universal suffrage.

Despite the shutdown yesterday of the entire metro network - with the exception of the Airport Express, which resumed service in the afternoon - hundreds of protesters gathered in Tsim Sha Tsui to form a human chain that moved to Mong Kok, Prince Edward and Sham Shui Po, while other groups gathered in Sheung Shui and Wong Tai Sin.

Riot police arrested two masked individuals around Statue Square in Central, where a group gathered to sing and chant anti-government slogans. Local media said the pair were later released.

The anti-mask move by the government, which came into effect yesterday, has led to tensions soaring in the city. What began as an anti-extradition movement earlier this year has turned into a wider anti-government campaign.

Mrs Lam on Friday resorted to the Emergency Regulations Ordinance - last used during the 1967 riots - to impose the ban on face masks. Under the new law, offenders can be fined up to HK$25,000 (S$4,400) and jailed a maximum of one year. They can be charged up to a year after the date of the alleged offence.

Thousands of protesters, many of whom wore masks, flooded the streets on Friday night to show their disapproval of the new law, in demonstrations that ended with a 14-year-old boy being shot in the thigh in Yuen Long. He has been arrested for allegedly taking part in a riot and attacking a police officer.

Calls were circulating yesterday for a record crowd to turn up at Causeway Bay today for a protest march.

In a pre-recorded video message televised yesterday, Mrs Lam vowed to "curb the violence with the greatest determination", saying the rioters' "outrageous acts" justified the move to have the new anti-mask law.

"Fellow citizens, the extreme acts of the rioters brought dark hours to Hong Kong last night and half paralysed society today," she said, adding that the extremely violent situation "made it clear that Hong Kong is in a state of serious public danger" that "provides solid ground" for emergency powers to be invoked.

China has, in the meantime, come out with its strongest comments on the unrest, with the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office labelling the protests as a "colour revolution" that cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely.

Experts said it was a sign that Beijing's patience was wearing thin.

Dr Lawrence Ho, a policing and public order management specialist from the Education University of Hong Kong, said the new anti-mask measure "clearly triggers resentment among the protesters and a lot of citizens".

He also said it was "doubtful" whether it could be implemented if many people do not abide by it.

Under the ordinance, Mrs Lam can also censor the media, cut off Internet connection and freeze accounts - something Dr Ho said "is not totally impossible in the eyes of the citizens", which is why locals and foreigners are worried.

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet yesterday called for an independent probe into the violence during protests.