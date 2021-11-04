HK in advanced talks with China on reopening border: Reports

HONG KONG • Hong Kong is in advanced discussions with Chinese officials about potentially reopening their shared border, according to local media reports, as the city pushes to overcome the mainland's hesitancy to revive travel crucial to its economy.

Experts from both sides are expected to hold a second meeting soon, with a final decision on the resumption of travel imminent, the Sing Tao newspaper said yesterday, citing unidentified people. It gave no details on a potential timeframe for reopening.

Talks are focused on whether Hong Kong could adopt a mainland-style health code system that would classify people as "green", "yellow" or "red". Only those with a green pass would be cleared to travel to the mainland, the paper said.

A quota for quarantine-free travel could be initially imposed, the paper said, adding that officials were also considering a "circuit breaker" to immediately suspend the system in an emergency.

Even the partial resumption of cross-border travel would be a major economic boost for Hong Kong, which has sought to kick-start cross-border travel for months with little success as Beijing pursued a "Covid-zero" strategy that prioritised containment over opening up.

While the mainland is still seeing some virus outbreaks, Hong Kong has basically eliminated local transmission by imposing some of the strictest Covid-19 travel curbs in the world. Incoming residents face mandatory hotel quarantine as long as 21 days even if vaccinated.

The city has for months prioritised reopening the border with the mainland over resuming global travel, prompting frustration among many business groups.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said "business needs will take precedence over individual tourists", once travel ties resume, the South China Morning Post reported. She added that there will be quotas and conditions once travel does restart.

BLOOMBERG