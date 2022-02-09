HK imposes toughest curbs so far to fight surge in cases

With daily infections hitting a new high and the public healthcare system "on the brink", Hong Kong's leader yesterday declared its harshest measure yet, by introducing a curb on gatherings in private premises - the first such rule to be implemented in the city.

Several cities in Indonesia also tightened restrictions as case numbers spiked.

But underscoring how countries are still divided over their approach to handling the pandemic, Malaysia's government advisory council wants to reopen borders to international visitors as early as March 1, without requiring travellers to undergo quarantine.

Hong Kong, however, is taking no chances. From tomorrow until Feb 24, gatherings at home will be capped at two families, while the permitted size for public gatherings will be halved to two people.

Given the "dire" pandemic situation fuelled by the Omicron strain, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that unvaccinated residents will be banned from 23 types of venues, including newly added ones like shopping malls, department stores, supermarkets, wet markets, religious venues and hair salons.

This is part of the government's "vaccine pass" arrangement, which allows those aged 12 and above to enter these premises from Feb 24 if they have at least one jab. By end-April, they must have received at least two shots.

All eateries will continue to ban dine-in services from 6pm to 5am, a rule that has been imposed since Jan 7. Various premises including gyms, bars, cinemas and beauty salons will also continue to be closed.

The penalty for those who refuse to follow compulsory testing orders will be doubled from HK$5,000 (S$863) to HK$10,000.

"The time has come for Hong Kong to take some tough measures and every measure that we now introduce has been undertaken in another jurisdiction," said Mrs Lam.

To help those who have lost their jobs due to the latest situation, the government will give a one-off HK$10,000 subsidy totalling HK$26 billion.

Life in Hong Kong had been largely normal for almost a year under the mainland's zero-Covid-19 strategy, with bars and pubs open till 4am. But the strategy, which requires tough quarantine rules of up to 14 days, is coming under pressure as cases rose from dozens a month ago to 625 yesterday.

So far, Hong Kong has recorded over 16,600 cases and 213 deaths. Some 73 per cent of the city's 7.4 million population have been fully vaccinated.

The territory's economic activity shrank last month for the first time in 11 months as the government imposed the new curbs, driving concerns about the Asian financial hub's status.

Indonesia is also hardening its stance as cases spike. On Monday, the authorities tightened social restrictions in Greater Jakarta, Bali, Bandung and Yogyakarta. Restaurants, cafes and shopping malls are allowed to operate only at 60 per cent capacity, while playgrounds and entertainment centres can operate at 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, National Recovery Council chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said the council wants to open borders to international visitors who take Covid-19 tests before departure and on arrival in the country.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had said on Feb 3 that his ministry will recommend opening borders once the booster vaccination rate improves. Currently, 53 per cent of adults have received their booster shots.