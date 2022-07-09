HK health chief not opening door to quarantine-free travel just yet

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's new health chief has rejected calls for quarantine-free travel in the near future and to live with Covid-19, even as the city relaxes some restrictions amid a surge in cases.

Mr Lo Chung-mau, who was appointed Secretary for Health by new Chief Executive John Lee, told local newspaper Oriental Daily that it is unreasonable to pursue a full-blown border reopening with mainland China or the rest of the world, and that the government is targeting reducing inconveniences to let more people travel.

The city would see far more than 9,000 deaths if it were to live with the virus, he said, citing the high death tolls in Britain and the United States after they reopened.

In his first appearance at Hong Kong's daily virus briefing yesterday, he warned that residents needed to have appropriate expectations and said it would not be possible to reopen borders in the short term without quarantine.

Mr Lee has said that Hong Kong must reduce travel inconveniences while curbing the spread of the virus, confirming that the city will continue to adhere to China's zero-tolerance policy and avoid lifting travel restrictions completely.

Hong Kong's move to halt flight bans removed one of the biggest headaches for travellers. Yet residents who want to go abroad face another hurdle - finding a hotel quarantine room on their return.

The city's 24,000 designated hotel quarantine rooms are struggling to meet demand for next month until the end of October. The city's recent decisions to slash isolation to seven days and reopen the border to non-residents prompted a surge of travellers who snapped up reservations sometimes months in advance.

The non-resident rule has prompted Chinese travellers to use Hong Kong as a gateway to the mainland, where international flight connections are scarce as President Xi Jinping tries to shut out the virus.

Monthly mainland Chinese arrivals at Hong Kong airport jumped nearly 11,000 per cent between April and last month to 30,222, accounting for one-third of airport passengers last month.

In that environment, travellers are struggling to book quarantine rooms, scalpers are entering the market and properties have raised their own prices.

Foreign business chambers last month told the Liaison Office, Beijing's main body overseeing Hong Kong, that the city must end quarantine to remain a finance hub, according to several people familiar with the matter. Cities like Singapore have reopened their borders as the world beyond China allows much freer entry.