HK grapples with economic costs of anti-govt protests

HONG KONG • Hong Kong is beginning to reckon with the economic costs of ongoing protests against the government's extradition Bill, as the disruption risks driving away shoppers and deterring tourists from mainland China. Tourism numbers are also falling and hotel occupancy rates are slumping.

The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said on Tuesday that "most members" reported a single-to-double-digit drop in average sales revenue between last month and the first week of this month, when multiple demonstrations converging on major office and retail districts took place.

The threat to Hong Kong's vital retail sector will hit its economy at a time when it is already slowing.

Retail sales data for last month is due for release on Aug 1, with the value of goods sold having contracted every month since February.

The "industry is worried that these events will damage Hong Kong's international image as a safe city, a culinary capital and a shopping heaven", the association said in a statement.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said at a briefing on Monday that second-quarter economic output is expected to be "slow", though there have not been obvious capital outflows amid the demonstrations.

Sa Sa International Holdings, a seller of cosmetics, reported a 15.3 per cent drop in same store sales in Hong Kong and Macau for the three months through June. The company said the demonstrations had affected some stores, as had a high comparison from the previous year.

For the same period, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group reported an 11 per cent decline.

The chance of a marked economic impact from the protests raises comparisons with the Occupy movement that blocked parts of central Hong Kong five years ago. Economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter of 2014 from the previous period, and the government partially blamed that weaker performance on the protest, saying it "affected tourism, hotel, catering, retail and transport industries".

This year, the number of visitors to the city from mainland China has been increasing strongly, thanks in part to the opening of a new bridge linking Hong Kong with the city of Zhuhai, in Guangdong province.

Arrivals in May surged 23.6 per cent from a year earlier. For last month and this month, though, the figures paint a different picture.

Commerce and Economic Development Secretary Edward Yau said yesterday he saw "negative signals" from the economy beyond known declines in trade, retail and cargo freight posted in the first five to six months. "Three weeks ago, I met with the tourism sector and they expected a 5 to 10 per cent impact, but now the hotel sector is worried the impact would be larger," Mr Yau told reporters. The government would expand funding to better help smaller companies, he added.

The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions said yesterday the number of tour groups from mainland China declined to 5,641 last month from a monthly average of 7,800 at the beginning of the year.

Hotel occupancy rates fell as much as 20 per cent last month from a year earlier, and are expected to drop 40 per cent this month year on year, it said.

Yet most businesses are attempting to carry on, despite protests hampering shops in Causeway Bay and elsewhere.

"There were so many people, it was a mess, no one wanted to come in," said retail worker Chen Yan, 30, who works at the counter of a pharmaceutical store in Causeway Bay. "But we haven't changed our operations because of the protests. We expect them to be temporary."

