Hong Kong's government has, for the first time, used its new power to make Covid-19 testing compulsory in the city.

The regulation will start with visitors to 14 dance premises, as a cluster that started at a Wan Chai dance club expands rapidly.

A one-off HK$5,000 (S$867) grant will be provided to locals who test positive to encourage people to get tested and to address livelihood concerns, the government said.

SEE THE BIG STORY