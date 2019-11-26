HK government vows to respect results of polls, listen to public

The Hong Kong government will respect the results of Sunday's district council elections, where pro-establishment politicians were soundly beaten, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday, even as Beijing reiterated that she had its full backing.

Pro-democracy politicians won 388 of the 452 district council seats in Sunday's district elections, compared with 59 for the pro-establishment camp. The remaining five seats went to independents.

The results were seen as a clear message of voters' unhappiness with the city's authorities after nearly six months of anti-government protests.

Mrs Lam said in a statement that the government will listen to the views of the public with an open mind and reflect, expressing hope that the calm seen in the lead-up to the elections can continue.

"There are many analyses and interpretations which say the results reflect the public's dissatisfaction with the current state of things and the deep-seated problems in society," she said.

About 2.94 million voters went to the polls on Sunday, a record turnout and an increase from the 1.47 million who voted in the previous election.

Hong Kong's stocks climbed on the election results yesterday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index closing 1.5 per cent higher, led by developer and infrastructure stocks, which are seen as most sensitive to the recent unrest. But for some voters, there is still little to celebrate despite the inroads made by pro-democracy politicians.

"The vote means little to me in the current rotten system, and by voting, it means that we have submitted to it," said events organiser Timothy Lau, 33.

"But step by step, we need to show the government that we are fed up... When everyone is questioning the system, changes can begin."

Beijing yesterday reiterated its support for Mrs Lam, adding that Hong Kong is a part of China "no matter what happens".

"Any attempt to mess up Hong Kong, or even damage its prosperity and stability, will not succeed," said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman also said that Beijing "resolutely supports Carrie Lam's leadership".

District elections are usually a hyperlocal affair, but Sunday's polls have been widely seen as a referendum on the government's handling of the unrest.

Mass protests started in June against a now-withdrawn extradition Bill, but escalated over accusations of police brutality and calls for greater democracy. Tensions reached fever pitch earlier this month when police laid siege to The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), where student protesters had barricaded themselves in.

Police said yesterday that given the deteriorating conditions within the campus, where the siege enters its 10th day today, they have formed a special cross-agency team with negotiators, medics and mental health experts who will enter the university in the coming days to convince those remaining to leave.

Five district councillors were allowed into the school to meet those inside PolyU, who asked for more time to speak to the politicians.

Outside the police cordon, where other councillors-elect had gathered to call for the release of the students, emotions ran high as some members of the public shouted at police to release the students.

A group also walked from Tsim Sha Tsui to Hung Hom, opposite PolyU, where they shouted protest slogans and waved the torches of their mobile phones towards the campus. From within, several black-clad and masked figures waved and shone their mobile phones in response.