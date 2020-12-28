HK florist helps pro-democracy detainees send gifts to loved ones

HONG KONG • Samantha burst into tears when she opened the box from florist Elise Ip on Christmas Day. It was a surprise gift from her boyfriend, in custody for joining last year's Hong Kong protests.

"She loves dogs but she loves me more," he had written on a slip of paper sent from a detention centre and relayed to Ms Ip via a prisoner support group organised by former social welfare legislator Shiu Ka Chun.

Mr Shiu formed the group Wall-Fare that provides services like pen pal matching as well as flower and snack delivery, and helps contact relatives of people in jail.

After reading the written note, Ms Ip had found Samantha, who used a pseudonym, a cactus shaped like a puppy's head.

"Receiving this is a great support to me," Samantha told Agence France-Presse (AFP). "Those in custody don't really have the opportunity to send flowers or gifts to us."

More than 10,000 people have been arrested, and thousands prosecuted, for joining the pro-democracy protests that convulsed the Asian financial centre for seven months from June last year.

The number of those remanded has been rising, and protecting prisoners' rights has become increasingly difficult after pro-democratic legislators were forced out of the city's legislature. The authorities have also tightened rules around official visits.

Samantha is one of more than 50 relatives and friends who have received gifts ordered behind bars and prepared by Ms Ip, who initiated the free Send Flowers With You project in July.

"I hoped it would make people inside and outside the prisons feel closer to each other," Ms Ip told AFP.

"With every story told in each delivery, I also wish to remind the world that many have sacrificed their normal and happy life for the city."

