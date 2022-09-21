HK flags change in quarantine rules for 'orderly opening-up'

HONG KONG - Hong Kong said on Tuesday that it aims to make an announcement soon on its controversial Covid-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening-up".

Chief Executive John Lee said he was conscious Hong Kong needed to retain its competitiveness, adding that the authorities were keen to bring back events and activities to the city.

"We will make a decision soon and announce to the public," he told reporters. "We know exactly where we should be heading and want to be consistent as we move in that direction. We would like to have an orderly opening-up... because we don't want to have chaos or confusion in the process."

Mr Lee's comments came as a senior Chinese official signalled support for an easing of the curbs during a rare briefing.

"It's normal for the Hong Kong government to adjust and improve Hong Kong's anti-epidemic measures accordingly," Mr Huang Liu-quan, deputy director of China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, told reporters in Beijing.

Hong Kong, taking its cues from mainland China which is pursuing a zero-Covid-19 policy, is one of the few places in the world to still require travellers from abroad to quarantine upon arrival, although the length of quarantine has eased over time.

Currently, arrivals must pay for three days in a hotel and follow that with four days of self-monitoring. The hotel portion will now be scrapped and be replaced with seven days of self-monitoring, the South China Morning Post quoted sources as saying.

Under current rules for self-monitoring, people can stay in their own home, but they do have to do tests and there are some limits on their movement. The changes could be announced this week, other local media reported.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents have slammed hotel quarantine rules, in place since March 2020, as well as other Covid-19 restrictions, saying they threaten Hong Kong's standing as a global financial centre.

The rules have fuelled an exodus of both expats and local families that was kickstarted by Beijing's efforts to exert control over the city. Some 113,000 people have left since mid-2021, according to government figures.

The Covid-19 rules have also forced airlines to drop dozens of flight routes to and from Hong Kong, which used to boast one of the world's busiest airports, while scores of events have been cancelled or postponed.

As part of its efforts to get business back to a more normal footing, Hong Kong is planning to host a major finance conference and the international Rugby Sevens in November. However, bankers have said that quarantine-free travel is a precondition for attending the conference.

It is unclear whether other Covid-19 restrictions will also be relaxed. Hong Kong still bans public groups of more than four people and masks are mandatory, even for children as young as two.

REUTERS, AFP