HK extends social distancing curbs for another week

HONG KONG • Hong Kong will extend virus-related social distancing measures for another week amid persisting signs of hidden Covid-19 transmission, said Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Despite moderating numbers, "we still have unknown cases and it implies that there is (a) silent transmission chain in our community", Mrs Lam said yesterday at a weekly briefing before a meeting of her advisory Executive Council.

Bars, pools and theme parks in Hong Kong were allowed to reopen last Friday.

Bars were allowed to open until midnight, and dine-in services at restaurants were extended by two hours, also until midnight.

The limit on public gatherings will be kept at four people.

The restrictions are now due to expire on Oct 1 - China's National Day holiday - which has typically seen pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Activists are concerned that the government is using Covid-19 social measures to hinder their ability to hold demonstrations.

Hong Kong reported two new local cases on Monday, with four imported cases.

Separately, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong's legal system remained intact, after a foreign judge sitting in the city's top court resigned, citing concerns about the controversial national security law.

She said: "We have gone all out to explain to the international community, as well as our interlocutors in various places, that the legal system is as robust as ever under the national security law, that judicial independence is not undermined in any way, that Hong Kong now restores law and order which makes it an even more attractive place for doing business."

BLOOMBERG