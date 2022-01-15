HK extends curbs till 3rd day of CNY amid rise in virus cases

Hong Kongers are in for a muted Chinese New Year after the government announced the extension of restrictions as the city grapples with an uptick in Covid-19 cases, many linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Places such as gyms, cinemas and bars will remain closed and the dine-in ban after 6pm will continue for another 14 days until Feb 3, which is the third day of Chinese New Year.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday also said that flight suspensions will continue until Feb 14, while large-scale events like the annual flower fairs will be cancelled.

"I know this will let a lot of people down," she told a news conference. "Covid-19 is not yet under control."

She also announced another relief package for businesses affected, saying the government would disburse HK$3.57 billion (S$618 million) under the anti-epidemic fund and provide the relief early in the Chinese New Year.

If the situation improves, the government might ease rules from Feb 4 for places such as beauty parlours, Mrs Lam said, adding that only vaccinated people would be allowed into them.

"I hope to see the vaccination rate go up to over 80 per cent or close to 90 per cent... then we may be able to allow these premises to start operating again under a vaccine bubble," she said.

Separately, the health authorities said yesterday that the city recorded nine more Covid-19 infections, six of which were imported.

"At present, although the number of Omicron cases has been steady, or as you can see today (it is) a little bit reduced... we don't know whether there is still silent transmission in some territories in Hong Kong. So, we can't say at present that the transmission is already contained, but we have to keep monitoring the situation for a certain period of time," said Dr Edwin Tsui, controller of the Centre for Health Protection.

The current outbreak, which has been traced to two Cathay Pacific crew members, ended the city's three-month streak of no local transmissions.

The crew members who breached home isolation rules have been sacked, and the government has launched investigations into the airline.

Meanwhile, health officials confirmed that more people than previously thought had attended a birthday party for a Hong Kong deputy to the 13th National People's Congress, or Chinese Parliament - an event that turned into another Covid-19 cluster. The number of guests rose from 100 to 225.

Two probes have been launched into the party, one to see if health regulations were breached and the other into the behaviour of government officials who were there.

Fifteen senior government officials and 20 lawmakers were among those found to have attended the birthday bash on Jan 3, when the rules allowed banquets of up to 200 people. Two guests were later found to be infected.

The matter has infuriated residents, particularly as it came when the city began reporting community cases.

"The internal probe has not quite completed," Mrs Lam said yesterday, adding that the cases would be dealt with impartially.

A criminal investigation has been launched to determine if laws were flouted, and offenders face prosecution, said Food and Health Secretary Sophia Chan.

The growing clusters in the community prompted the authorities to reimpose tough measures a week ago, and this has badly hit the food and beverage sector.

Eating Establishment Employees General Union chairman Lam Tsin Kuok told The Straits Times that losses from the dine-in ban could total HK$100 billion, and 50,000 workers might have to go on unpaid leave or work shorter hours.

Hong Kong has recorded more than 12,800 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 213 deaths since the pandemic started.