HK experts back Sinovac shots for kids aged 3 and older

HONG KONG • Advisers are in favour of lowering the age of eligibility for vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech in Hong Kong to three, down from 18, as the city works to bolster Covid-19 immunity levels and reopen its border with the mainland.

The Sinovac vaccine had good safety when administered to younger children of different ethnicities, experts serving on panels for the Centre for Health Protection said in a statement late on Monday after reviewing real-world and clinical trial data.

Currently, children aged 12 to 17 are allowed to receive only shots made by Germany's BioNTech, the other vaccine dispensed in the territory.

The Secretary for Food and Health will consider the recommendation and make a final decision "as soon as possible", said a government spokesman.

The government will request Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, the company that secured rights from BioNTech to develop and market the mRNA shot in Hong Kong, to provide information regarding extending the age limit to five, the spokesman said.

The expansion of the eligible population comes as Hong Kong's immunisation campaign is hitting a wall. Vaccine hesitancy is ripe especially among the elderly, many of whom refuse to even get one dose.

Since the effort began in February, about 60 per cent of residents have been fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker. That compares with 85 per cent in Singapore, its rival financial hub in Asia.

Hong Kong's vaccination rate is critical as it works on reconnecting with mainland China and, later on, the rest of the world.

China remains committed to a Covid-zero approach.

This requires healthcare workers to track down every infection and cut off all transmission within the country.

While an official has said the border with the mainland could open on a limited basis in January, Hong Kong will have to convince the Chinese authorities that it will not make the task of eradicating the virus more difficult.

With the return of in-person classes, unvaccinated children are facing a greater risk of infection.

Last week, the government sent 120 children into a three-day quarantine after they were exposed to the family of a Cathay Pacific Airways pilot who tested positive for Covid-19, causing an outcry and frustration among their parents.

The city's vaccination programme has yet to be tested, with hardcore restrictions making it one of the few places yet to have a domestic Delta outbreak.

Hong Kong, which has reported just three locally transmitted cases of the virus since early June, started administering booster shots to the elderly and other high-risk groups last Thursday.

