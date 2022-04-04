HK elections: Still not clear who wants top job

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's election season officially began yesterday, and despite a near two-month delay in proceedings due to a Covid-19 crisis, it's still wildly unclear who actually wants the city's top job.

That's about to change. Contenders now have two weeks to declare their candidacy and secure at least 188 votes from the committee of 1,500 largely pro-Beijing electors - or 0.02 per cent of the population - who will decide the financial hub's next leader on May 8.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam invoked emergency powers in February to postpone the election planned for March 27, amid an Omicron outbreak that resulted in Hong Kong logging the highest virus death rate per capita in a developed country, due to its under-vaccinated elderly.

Before that, Mrs Lam had been tipped as the race front runner with local media calling her a "comeback queen".

But at a virus briefing last week, she sparked rumours she would not seek another five-year term.

"If the next government needs my opinion," she said, "I will be happy to provide."

The next Chief Executive's term begins on July 1: The halfway point of Hong Kong's 50-year transition from British to Chinese rule, which local officials hope President Xi Jinping will visit the city to mark.

As the Covid-19 pandemic strains Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" set-up, pitting loyalty to the mainland's virus strategy against global business needs, the next leader faces a difficult balancing act. Here are some possible candidates:

FINANCIAL SECRETARY PAUL CHAN

Mr Chan, 67, has not been overly involved in pandemic-related work, meaning he is not tainted by the city's recent Covid-19 failures. He has also been networking more with mainland officials in recent months, the South China Morning Post reported.

There are other signs he might run. A week before Mrs Lam's annual policy address last October, Mr Chan released his own manifesto, the Business Environment report, which outlined how the city could better leverage integration with the mainland.

He has identified Mr Xi's flagship common prosperity drive as critical to Hong Kong's economic future, and Mr Chan's decision to investigate pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital media group after it shut smacked of "political grandstanding", activist investor David Webb wrote.

Mr Chan, who grew up in a squatter settlement and public housing, was ushered into government by Mrs Lam's predecessor, Mr Leung Chun-ying, and is said to be liked by Beijing.

It is unclear if his lack of a national security background - a priority for the city - might rule him out.

CAREER COP JOHN LEE

Mr Lee, 64, proved he had Beijing's backing when he was named Hong Kong's No. 2 top official in a June Cabinet reshuffle. A staunch supporter of the extradition Bill that sparked the 2019 unrest and defender of the police, Mr Lee has been instrumental in enforcing the security law and led the shutdown of Mr Lai's Apple Daily newspaper.

In the past, the chief secretary post has been a springboard to higher office, with two of the city's four leaders holding that position.

Any official who declares his candidacy, apart from the incumbent, must immediately resign, potentially making a race between Mr Lee and Mr Chan untenable as two key government posts would be vacated.

COMEBACK FOR LEUNG?

Mr Leung, 67, flirted with the idea of resuming the top job last month, saying he'd "do anything to serve Hong Kong well and to serve the country".

He has been at times critical of Mrs Lam's government on his verified Facebook page, in August last year questioning why a fund that paid for protesters' legal fees was allowed to exist.

The former businessman stepped down after his first term, which was defined by the 2014 Umbrella Movement that shut down the city's central thoroughfare for months - a precursor to the 2019 protest movement.

The South China Morning Post reported on Saturday that Mr Leung's preparations to run were "under way", citing a person familiar with his camp.

THE INCUMBENT

For two years, Mrs Lam kept Covid-19 largely at bay by imposing some of the world's strictest quarantine policies to the chagrin of business as she faithfully followed China's strategy.

But her failure to get the city's elderly vaccinated has led to some 7,000 Covid-19 deaths - more than mainland China has recorded for its 1.4 billion population.

Officials are fired for smaller flare-ups across the border, so the fact Mrs Lam, 64, remains could be a sign of Beijing's backing.

During her term, she helped China impose a long-coveted national security law. That prompted the United States to sanction her for undermining democracy, cutting her off from banking services, meaning she has to be paid in cash. That kind of loyalty could be rewarded, especially as Omicron now tests the mainland's own defences.

BLOOMBERG