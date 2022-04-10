John Lee promises 'new symphony'

Hong Kong's former No. 2 official John Lee, who yesterday announced his bid to run for the top job, promised a "new symphony" for the city for which he would be "the conductor".

Mr Lee, 64, is the first person to declare his intention to run in the chief executive election on May 8. He is expected to be the sole candidate in the race.

He said the three key policy areas of focus for his campaign are to ensure results-oriented governance, to grow Hong Kong's competitiveness, and to consolidate a firm foundation for its development.

Mr Lee is a career policeman who spent 35 years in the disciplinary forces before he was promoted to deputy, and then head, of the Security Bureau. Analysts say Beijing's support for his bid signals its priorities for Hong Kong, which was in 2019 rocked by massive pro-democracy protests.